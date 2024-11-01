Kelly Stafford Admits to ‘Jealousy Issues’ With Taylor Swift

Kelly Stafford has admitted that even jealousy has gotten the best of her at times, even when it comes to Taylor Swift and her relationship with Travis Kelce.

During the latest installment of her podcast, The Morning After, Stafford addressed the negativity around comments that she made about Swift earlier this year. She clarified that she is indeed a fan of the singer.

"I feel like there is just this… cloud hanging over with this Taylor Swift thing. Now, I have never once said I didn’t like Taylor Swift — ever. But I will say I kind of got tired of the Chiefs’ coverage of it — actually the NFL’s coverage of this budding relationship last year. And, can she do anything about that? No, she can’t,"Stafford said.

"It was a good business decision for the NFL, but I almost felt like it was outshining the games. I think that’s what bothered me. I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow. So yeah, maybe I let jealousy get the best of me," she added.

Stafford and her husband, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford put any bad blood behind them and went to see Swift perform on her Eras Tour in New Orleans last weekend.

"Going to the concert I knew there was going to be ‘backlash’ … Why was I feeling that way? And it really was, I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of a sudden became the main show in NFL football or their relationship. And I watch my husband work his a-s off and I watch all these guys who play for the league work their as-es off and all of a sudden they’re like the sideshow. So that is where that kind of came from," she shared.

Stafford previously made comments bout Swift and Kelce’s romance becoming omnipresent in the NFL space.

"I don’t know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage," she said, according to the New York Post.

Swift has not commented on Stafford's remarks.