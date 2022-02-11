A Group of 6-Year-Olds Pitched Their Original Movie Ideas and They’re Hilarious

Kids say the darnedest things, and several funny, opinionated and creative children have caught our attention after responding to one Twitter user's call-to-action for original movie pitches.

On Feb. 11, Twitter user @GeorgePointon revealed he asked a group of 6-year-olds to pitch him some new movie ideas — and the result was adorably hilarious.

"Move over Hollywood," Pointon declared, unveiling the kids' utterly genius film synopses.

Titles such as Lola Buys a Car, Money Cannon and Burger Monster followed, and the movie descriptions Pointon shared might just be Oscar-worthy. (The titular Lola, for instance, buys aforementioned car after inheriting a magnificent wealth of £30!)

We laughed, and so did many other Twitter users. Pointon's original tweet has nearly 16,000 likes.

After reading the proposed film descriptions — and watching Twitter users retweet their favorites — it seems to be unanimous that everyone wants to see some of these wild adventures and brilliant ideas make their way to the silver screen.

We can nearly smell the buttery popcorn wafting through the air; hear the sounds of fizzy soda in our cup holders; and feel our sneakers sink into the nostalgically sticky movie theater carpet.

But if you think a child writing a movie is a far-fetched idea, think again!

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's son, Racer Max Rodriguez, was credited with a writing credit on The Adventures of Sharkboy & Lavagirl in 3-D in 2005. He was only 8 at the time.



As for the youngest-ever director? Saugat Bista holds the Guinness World Record. He was only 7 years, 340 days old when Love you baba was released to Nepal cinemas on Dec. 12, 2014.

Below, peek our roundup of kid-approved movie ideas that we want Hollywood to make.

Kids' Funniest Movie Ideas

Which is your favorite? Let us know on Twitter at PopCrush!