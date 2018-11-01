This Celebrity Won Halloween With Their Pitch-Perfect Ariana Grande Costume

God is a woman and, after this ridiculously spot-on impersonation, her name is Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dressed up as Ariana Grande for Halloween this year.

She shared an epic photo of her Ari costume—the white-blonde high ponytail and pink empress-cut mini-dress the pop star wore during her "No Tears Left to Cry" performance on The Tonight Show back in May—on Instagram Wednesday (October 31) night, and she totally nailed the look.

From the silver ring accessories in her hair, to the sleek cat eye liner and mocha-hued thigh-high boots, Kardashian, microphone in hand, looked stage ready as a doppelganger for the chart-topping singer.

See Grande's original look from her whimsical Tonight Show performance, below, for comparison:

But Kardashian's Ariana costume wasn't the only thing she dressed up as for Halloween this week.

For a (very on-brand) group look, she and her sisters Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Khloe dressed up as Victoria's Secret Angels together.

Sharing a photo of her angelic all-white lingerie look on Instagram, Kardashian quipped, "I opened the show. Thank you @victoriassecret for making me the first ever 5’1” angel."

Check her sexy costume out, below: