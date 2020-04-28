Kylie Jenner showed off her twerking skills for the first time in a new TikTok video.

As the 22-year-old self-made billionaire practices social distancing at home in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, she's also the latest celebrity to join the TikTok club. So far, most of her videos have been a mix of her daughter Stormi and Kylie Skin promotions, but on Monday (April 27) she took things to the next level when she and longtime best friend Stassie Karanikolaou posted a bunch of explicit new content.

In one video, Jenner is seen twerking in a bikini to the Tiger King version of Megan Thee Stallion’s "Savage," which features the lines, "Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. Fed him to tigers, they snackin'. What's happening? Carole Baskin."

In another, the makeup mogul dances to DaBaby's "VIBEZ."

However, the most hilarious TikTok videos feature Jenner recreating memorable Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes. She parodied the "cute jeans" scene that took place between her sister Kendall and mom/manager Kris and took on a number of iconic Kourtney Kardashian moments.

Check them out for yourself, below: