Lady Gaga may have just revealed her upcoming collaboration with Ariana Grande on Chromatica.

In a new interview with Paper, the "Stupid Love" singer teased a new song with a fellow female pop star, who has "similarly experienced immense trauma while in the public eye." Though she didn't identify the artist by name, fans are convinced it's the Thank U, Next hitmaker based on her description.

The magazine notes their "song together is a monster of a dance tune, but its message is about submitting yourself to devastation" and features the lyrics, "It's coming down on me, water-like misery."

"[It's a] celebration of all the tears," Gaga shared. "I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do."

In the past, Grande has been very open about her PTSD following the devastating 2017 Manchester attacks, as well as the grief she felt after losing ex-boyfriend Mac Miller to a drug overdose.

Gaga also explained that she knows people criticize her for saying "it's hard to be famous" and that "75% of the world rolls their eyes," but argued, "Yeah, you can be in a mansion, but you can still be six feet under in one."

Elsewhere in the pop star's Paper interview, she discussed the challenges she faces to "be happy" all the time. "Give me a break, [happiness is] not that simple," she said. "I have clinical depression. There's something going on in my brain where the dopamine and serotonin are not firing the same way, and I can't get there. If someone says, 'Come on, just be happy,' I'm like, 'You f---ing be happy.'"