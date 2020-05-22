Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain On Me’ Video Shows a Whole New Side to Ariana Grande: Watch

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" music video is an intergalactic display of girl power.

Gaga and Grande released the colorful, powerful music video on Friday (May 22) to enthusiastic reactions from fans.

The video begins with the "Bad Romance" singer laying on the ground in the rain while trying to pull out a knife from her leg. She then saunters into an epic choreographed number. The camera flips upside down to show the "7 Rings" singer donning futuristic purple butterfly wings with another crew of dancers behind her.

The two fierce singers then join forces with their crews behind them to dance together in the rain. The video has everything a fan could want: captivating visuals, two vocal powerhouses and intricate choreography.

Watch the music video, below.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Grande described going outside of her comfort zone for the music video.

"It feels so fun to be a part of something so upbeat and like straight pop again, because I do feel like it's been a minute since I've done something that poppy really," the singer shared. "[Gaga] made me feel so comfortable ... stepping out of my 'me' stuff. You know, the video is so Gaga and so fun. I had so much fun. I was like, 'I've never dressed like this in my life. I'm just having the best time!'"

The track will be featured on Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, which releases on May 29.

Grande isn't the only star-studded collaboration on the record: Gaga has a duet with Elton John on "Sine From Above" and "Sour Candy" featuring Blackpink.