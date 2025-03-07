Remember When Lady Gaga Was in an Episode of ‘Boiling Point?’

Prior to being the Mother Monster she is today, Lady Gaga appeared in an episode of the show Boiling Point.

The episode that she appeared on aired three years before her debut album, The Fame, dropped in 2008 when she was still a budding pop star. The show aired on MTV and included people being put in situations that would intentionally get them upset. Those who could maintain their attitudes would go on to win a cash prize of $100 at the end of it.

Gaga's segment recently resurfaced on TikTok and included the singer appearing at a restaurant. In the clip, Mother Monster steps away from her plate of food only to return and have it be gone. Gaga then gets her meal back, however, it is covered in trash when it returns.

Who puts that in their mouth? Would you put that in your mouth? It has s--t all over it," Gaga says in the clip.

Now, Gaga has spoken about her time on the show, saying that her time on it was "embarrassing."

"That was not acting. That was just so long ago, so embarrassing," she told Entertainment Weekly.

READ MORE: What Fans Are Saying About Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem'

Over the course of her career, Gaga has appeared in several other hit television shows before her meteoric rise to fame. She was in a 2001 episode of the hit HBO show The Sopranos as well as an episode of The Hills.

In the episode of The Hills, Gaga's appearance on the show came the same year that she debuted her first single, "Just Dance." She went on to star in the fifth episode of the show where Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port were set to assist designer Danny Guez for the launch of his label.

Gaga's appearance on the show even included Conrad coming to the rescue when Gaga's zipper breaks. While Gaga was still relatively unknown at the time, "Just Dance" would go on to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart by January 2009.