Who Is Christian Carino, Lady Gaga’s Fiancé?

Carino is 49, making him 17 years older than 32-year-old Gaga. He is a big-time Hollywood talent agent for major stars including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Harry Styles. He works for CAA (Creative Artists Agency), which has a long list of A-list clients. There have been reports that Carino even represents Lady Gaga herself. While the CAA website confirms that the company represents Gaga, it isn't clear who her specific agent is.

Carino was previously married to Brooke Baldwin, from 1997 until 2015. He has a daughter, Bella. Carino has also been romantically linked to The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan (who played Maggie Greene). He also represents Cohan as a talent agent. Neither one ever confirmed either a relationship or a breakup, but the two were seen out together in November 2016. Carino is also close friends with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, according to Newsweek.

Gaga and Carino are used to being in the spotlight, but the two have chosen to keep their relationship private. They have only been seen out together a few times. The couple was photographed at the Grammys After Party in February, as well as at Elle's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration on Monday (October 15).