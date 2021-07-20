Lala Kent Slams Demi Lovato’s ‘California Sober’ Lifestyle: ‘That’s Super Offensive’

Lala Kent is taking issue with Demi Lovato's new definition of sobriety.

On a Monday (July 19) appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, the sober Vanderpump Rules star spoke out about the non-binary pop star's decision to drink and smoke weed while still considering themselves to be sober.

"I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive," she said. "There are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state...So to say that you’re, like, California sober or this type of sober is extremely offensive."

The reality star famously fought for her own sobriety over the past several seasons of Vanderpump Rules, vowing to get sober after the death of her father in October 2018.

After years spent in alcohol-fueled feuds with her fellow SURves, the Bravolebrity stopped drinking and subsequently welcomed daughter Ocean with fiancé Randall Emmett back in March. (She and the cast just wrapped filming Season 9 of the hit Bravo spin-off.)

"I’ve been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up. So sober, to me, means you are not taking yourself out of reality," Kent continued. "You’re not sober if you’re drinking or you’re smoking weed. You are not sober."

Lovato, meanwhile, made their stance on sobriety clear during their recent documentary Dancing with the Devil, saying, "I don’t want people to hear that and think they can just go out and try having a drink or smoking a joint. … You shouldn’t be forced to be sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people."