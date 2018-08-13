Demi Lovato — who's in treatment after relapsing and reportedly overdosing in July — may have been physically absent from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards Sunday night (August 12), but her spirit was very much alive across the red carpet.

“I have spoken with her and honestly, I just send so much love," Jauregui said. “We all go through our own struggles in life, and I feel like it's incredibly brave of her to be so open about it. I think being famous [makes it] hard to go through things like that -- having everybody in your business is obviously invasive, so I just send her love and healing from whatever place I can. She knows I love her.”

And Noah Cyrus said Lovato has played a critical role in her own growth.

“I've known Demi since I was a kid — like really young kid — and I love her more than anything in the world, so I'm rooting her on so much and I love how honest she's been with everybody,” Cyrus said. “I love you, Demi, I'm rooting for you and I'm praying for you. We're like childhood family, you know?"

Lovato first opened up about her relapse and overdose earlier this month in an Instagram post.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote to her followers. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she added. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."