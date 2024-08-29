Leah Remini & Husband Angelo Pagan Announce Divorce After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announced they are separating.

The King of Queens alum and the businessman revealed their decision to split after 21 years via Instagram.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce. This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us," their joint statement began.

"We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," the duo said.

The former flames noted that the cause of their split was due to them both having "changed" as people.

READ MORE: Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Prenup?

"Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different. We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way," the statement stated.

It was always important to them that they were "as transparent" as they could be regarding their personal lives.

"We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly. We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures. We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter," the statement concluded.

Remini and Pagán tied the knot in 2003, and share a daughter, Sofia Bella. He also shares three sons, Angelo Jr., Alex and Nico, with his ex.