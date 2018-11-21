Revisiting LFO’s Hit Song ‘Summer Girls’

After today's sad news of LFO singer Devin Lima's death at just 41, after a year-long battle with cancer, we're looking back at the '90s boyband's career-launching hit.

Summer was just getting started in 1999 when the aptly titled "Summer Girls" began making its way around U.S. radio. Kids and teens were finally out of school and the weather was heating up across the country.

"New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits / Chinese food makes me sick" sang LFO's leader Rich Cronin as the track starts. It was arguably the upbeat song's quirky, non-sequitur lyrics that initially caught listeners ears. The hook containing the famous lyric, "I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch," is perhaps one of the most generational defining in modern pop music history.

Cronin also passed away back in 2010 at the age of 36 after being diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia.

The ear worm rapidly caught on and was a mainstay on radio for months. The video premiered in July of 1999 and aired daily on MTV's TRL countdown into the fall. The single peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in late August, while hitting No. 1 on Billboard's single sales chart.

The trio followed up their breakout hit with "Girl on TV," written about Cronin's then-girlfriend actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, who also starred in the song's video. While not quite as inescapable as its predecessor, "Girl on TV" reached the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart just after Thanksgiving 1999.

Watch LFO's career-defining summer song above and relive the glorious days of late '90s pop – and because you know you want to sing along, read the full lyrics to "Summer Girls" below, via Genius.

[Intro]

Yeah, I like it when the girls stop by in the summer

Do you remember, do you remember

When we met that summer?

[Hook]

New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits

Chinese food makes me sick

And I think it's fly when girls stop by

For the summer, for the summer

I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch

I'd take her if I had one wish

But she's been gone since that summer, since that summer

[Verse 1]

Hip hop, marmalade, spick-and-span

Met you one summer and it all began

You're the best girl that I ever did see

The great Larry Bird, Jersey 33

When you take a sip, you buzz like a hornet

Billy Shakespeare wrote a whole bunch of sonnets

Call me Willy Whistle cause I can't speak, baby

Somethin' in your eyes really drove me crazy

Now I can't forget you and it makes me mad

Left one day and never came back

Stayed all summer, then went back home

Macaulay Culkin was in Home Alone

Fell deep in love, but now we ain't speakin'

Michael J. Fox was Alex P. Keaton

When I met you, I said my name is Rich

You look like a girl from Abercrombie & Fitch

[Hook]

New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits

Chinese food makes me sick

And I think it's fly when girls stop by

For the summer, for the summer

I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch

I'd take her if I had one wish

But she's been gone since that summer, since that summer

[Verse 2]

Cherry Pez, Coke Crush, Rock Stud, Boogie

Used to hate school, so I had to play hookie

Always been hip to the b-boy style

Known to act wild and make a girl smile

Love New Edition and the Candy Girl

Reminds me of you cause you rock my world

You come from Georgia, where the peaches grow

They drink lemonade and speak real slow

You love hip hop and rock and roll

Dad took off when you were four years old

There was a good man named Paul Revere

I feel much better, baby, when you're near

You love Fun Dip and Cherry Coke

I like the way you laugh when I tell a joke

When I met you, I said my name was Rich

You looked like a girl from Abercrombie & Fitch

[Hook]

New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits

Chinese food makes me sick

And I think it's fly when girls stop by

For the summer, for the summer

I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch

I'd take her if I had one wish

But she's been gone since that summer, since that summer

[Verse 3]

In the summertime, girls got it goin' on

Shake and wiggle to a hip hop song

Summertime girls are the kind I like

I'll steal your honey, like I stole your bike

Boogaloo Shrimp and pogo sticks

My mind takes me back there oh so quick

Let you off the hook, like my man Mr. Limpet

Think about that summer and I bug cause I miss it

I like the Color Purple, macaroni and cheese

Ruby red slippers and a bunch of trees

Call you up, but what's the use?

I like Kevin Bacon, but I hate Footloose

Came in the door, I said it before

I think I'm over you, but I'm really not sure

When I met you, I said my name was Rich

You looked like a girl From Abercrombie & Fitch

[Hook]

New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits

Chinese food makes me sick

And I think it's fly when girls stop by

For the summer, for the summer

I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch

I'd take her if I had one wish

But she's been gone since that summer, since that summer

[Bridge]

Summer girls come and summer girls go

Some are worthwhile, and some are s- so

Summer girls come and summer girls go

Some are worthwhile, and some are so so

Summertime girls got it goin' on

Shake and wiggle to a hip hop song

Summertime girls are the kind I like

I'll steal your honey like I stole your bike