Revisiting LFO’s Hit Song ‘Summer Girls’
After today's sad news of LFO singer Devin Lima's death at just 41, after a year-long battle with cancer, we're looking back at the '90s boyband's career-launching hit.
Summer was just getting started in 1999 when the aptly titled "Summer Girls" began making its way around U.S. radio. Kids and teens were finally out of school and the weather was heating up across the country.
"New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits / Chinese food makes me sick" sang LFO's leader Rich Cronin as the track starts. It was arguably the upbeat song's quirky, non-sequitur lyrics that initially caught listeners ears. The hook containing the famous lyric, "I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch," is perhaps one of the most generational defining in modern pop music history.
Cronin also passed away back in 2010 at the age of 36 after being diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia.
The ear worm rapidly caught on and was a mainstay on radio for months. The video premiered in July of 1999 and aired daily on MTV's TRL countdown into the fall. The single peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in late August, while hitting No. 1 on Billboard's single sales chart.
The trio followed up their breakout hit with "Girl on TV," written about Cronin's then-girlfriend actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, who also starred in the song's video. While not quite as inescapable as its predecessor, "Girl on TV" reached the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart just after Thanksgiving 1999.
Watch LFO's career-defining summer song above and relive the glorious days of late '90s pop – and because you know you want to sing along, read the full lyrics to "Summer Girls" below, via Genius.
[Intro]
Yeah, I like it when the girls stop by in the summer
Do you remember, do you remember
When we met that summer?
[Hook]
New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits
Chinese food makes me sick
And I think it's fly when girls stop by
For the summer, for the summer
I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch
I'd take her if I had one wish
But she's been gone since that summer, since that summer
[Verse 1]
Hip hop, marmalade, spick-and-span
Met you one summer and it all began
You're the best girl that I ever did see
The great Larry Bird, Jersey 33
When you take a sip, you buzz like a hornet
Billy Shakespeare wrote a whole bunch of sonnets
Call me Willy Whistle cause I can't speak, baby
Somethin' in your eyes really drove me crazy
Now I can't forget you and it makes me mad
Left one day and never came back
Stayed all summer, then went back home
Macaulay Culkin was in Home Alone
Fell deep in love, but now we ain't speakin'
Michael J. Fox was Alex P. Keaton
When I met you, I said my name is Rich
You look like a girl from Abercrombie & Fitch
[Hook]
New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits
Chinese food makes me sick
And I think it's fly when girls stop by
For the summer, for the summer
I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch
I'd take her if I had one wish
But she's been gone since that summer, since that summer
[Verse 2]
Cherry Pez, Coke Crush, Rock Stud, Boogie
Used to hate school, so I had to play hookie
Always been hip to the b-boy style
Known to act wild and make a girl smile
Love New Edition and the Candy Girl
Reminds me of you cause you rock my world
You come from Georgia, where the peaches grow
They drink lemonade and speak real slow
You love hip hop and rock and roll
Dad took off when you were four years old
There was a good man named Paul Revere
I feel much better, baby, when you're near
You love Fun Dip and Cherry Coke
I like the way you laugh when I tell a joke
When I met you, I said my name was Rich
You looked like a girl from Abercrombie & Fitch
[Hook]
New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits
Chinese food makes me sick
And I think it's fly when girls stop by
For the summer, for the summer
I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch
I'd take her if I had one wish
But she's been gone since that summer, since that summer
[Verse 3]
In the summertime, girls got it goin' on
Shake and wiggle to a hip hop song
Summertime girls are the kind I like
I'll steal your honey, like I stole your bike
Boogaloo Shrimp and pogo sticks
My mind takes me back there oh so quick
Let you off the hook, like my man Mr. Limpet
Think about that summer and I bug cause I miss it
I like the Color Purple, macaroni and cheese
Ruby red slippers and a bunch of trees
Call you up, but what's the use?
I like Kevin Bacon, but I hate Footloose
Came in the door, I said it before
I think I'm over you, but I'm really not sure
When I met you, I said my name was Rich
You looked like a girl From Abercrombie & Fitch
[Hook]
New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits
Chinese food makes me sick
And I think it's fly when girls stop by
For the summer, for the summer
I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch
I'd take her if I had one wish
But she's been gone since that summer, since that summer
[Bridge]
Summer girls come and summer girls go
Some are worthwhile, and some are s- so
Summer girls come and summer girls go
Some are worthwhile, and some are so so
Summertime girls got it goin' on
Shake and wiggle to a hip hop song
Summertime girls are the kind I like
I'll steal your honey like I stole your bike
[Hook]
New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits
Chinese food makes me sick
And I think it's fly when girls stop by
For the summer, for the summer
I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch
I'd take her if I had one wish
But she's been gone since that summer, since that summer