Lil Uzi Vert Spends $24 Million on Pink Diamond Forehead Implant

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Lil Uzi Vert's wacky new bling, what Dustin Diamond was working on before his passing and more, below.

Lil Uzi Vert Spends $24 Million on Forehead Diamond Implant



Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has been sporting some new bling—on his forehead. His pink diamond face implant reportedly cost $24 million. (via Just Jared)

People Plan on Emerging From Quarantine as a 'New Person'

In a OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans regarding the impact the COVID-19 quarantine has had on their lives, 68 percent said that they have been doing some self-reflection and want to emerge from quarantine as new people. Some of the ways people wish to improve their life include:seeing more family, speaking more truth, taking more vacations, being more confident, being more creative, taking better care of mental health and not cancelling so many plans. (via StudyFinds)

Dustin Diamond Was Working on a Comeback Before His Death



Dustin Diamond, who famously played Screech on Saved By the Bell, was planning on making a comeback before he got sick and passed away. Diamond's friend, Dan Block of Insurance King, told TMZ that they were building their very own Kevin, the A.I. Screech had on the original series. They were going to shoot a series of commercials for the car insurance company featuring the robot. Sadly, Diamond passed away before the robot was complete and filming was set to begin. (via TMZ)

Airline Pilots Say They’re 'Rusty' Due to Pandemic

There have been minor flight errors over the past year and pilots say that it is because they feel “rusty.” Many pilots have not flown lately due to the pandemic and decreased travel. For example, it took three pilots to get a passenger jet to touch down successfully on a windy day. Another pilot reported that he damaged part of a towing vehicle after pulling the jet away before turning off the parking break. (via Fox Business)

Apple Films Releases New Trailer for Billie Eilish Documentary

Apple Original Films released a new trailer for their upcoming Billie Eilish documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. The documentary, which follows the rise of the 19-year-old star, is set to stream on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26.

The Weeknd Officially Reschedules Tour

The Weeknd, who originally had tour dates for 2020/2021, has officially moved his tour to the beginning of 2022 due to pandemic-related delays. (via Just Jared)

Nike Unveils Hands-Free Sneakers

Nike has unveiled the first hands-free sneaker. The Go Flyease could be revolutionary for people who have disabilities or have trouble putting on their own shoes. (via CBS News)