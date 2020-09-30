Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Lili Reinhart's new collection of poems, why Salt Bae's restaurant shut down, and more, below!

Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Releases Collection of Poems



Lili Reinhart, who stars in The CW's teen drama series Riverdale, just released her first collection of poems, titled Swimming Lessons. The poems explore love, heartbreak, fame and anxiety. (via People)

Americans Spent A Lot of Time Perfecting Coffee Making-Skills During Pandemic

A survey found that nearly half of 2,000 avid coffee drinkers spent their quarantine perfecting their coffee-making skills! On average, 77 percent dedicated two hours and ten minutes to perfecting their drink of choice. Two-thirds of the respondents even plan to continue to use their news skills to make their own coffee at home. Watch out Starbucks: At-home baristas are here to stay! (via People)

Salt Bae's Boston Restaurant Shut Down

Filmed at Salt Bae's Boston restaurant, Nusr-Er, a video went viral on TikTok revealing COVID-19 regulations were not being enforced inside the restaurant. It also looked as if patrons were not being encouraged to social distance or wear masks. So, Boston authorities shut down the steakhouse. (via TMZ)

Titans and Vikings to Shut Down Team Facilities Following COVID-19 Outbreak

Three Tennessee Titan players and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, effectively shutting down all in-person activities until Saturday. Titans fans may be in for a rough game on Sunday if the team plays against the Steelers without having been able to practice. The Vikings currently have no positive cases but have shut their facilities down as well, as a precaution since they played the Titans last week. (via TMZ)

NBA Donates Items Left Behind in Orlando Bubble

When the basketball season restarted in July, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World had become home for the NBA teams, who were playing and living in the bubble. Recently, the league announced that they're donating thousands of clothes, shoes, food, sports gear and other items that were left behind to local communities. Once the season ends, the NBA is also donating all unused PPE to help protect people from the coronavirus. (via People)

Billie Eilish Announces New Documentary

Apple Original Films announced a new Billie Eilish documentary titled The World's a Little Blurry. If you're an Eilish fan, get excited to learn more about the 18-year-old singer as the film is likely to cover her early life, fame and working with her brother. The documentary hits theaters and Apple TV+ in February 2021, making it a perfect way to spend a cold winter day.

Lion King Sequel in the Works

Disney is working on a sequel to their CGI-live action 2019 blockbuster hit, The Lion King. More details to come soon, but it is rumored that this movie will explore more of Mufasa's origin story. (via People)

Disney+ Launches New GroupWatch Feature

Disney+ just launched a new feature called GroupWatch, which allows you to stream movies with your friends—perfect for your next socially distanced movie night! (via People)