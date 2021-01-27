Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Demi Lovato's new sitcom, what advice Lindsay Lohan gave to a fan and more, below.

Lindsay Lohan Gave Great Advice to a Fan Who Wanted Her to 'Come Out' for Her





When Lindsey Lohan was asked to film a "coming out" Cameo for a fan named Alana, she instead used that time to encourage Alana to use her own voice to come out to her family and friends. "I think that coming from you, you'll feel a lot of power and strength," Lohan told her. (via E! Online)

Demi Lovato Is Coming Back To TV

Demi Lovato is set to star in a new NBC comedy called Hungry, a sitcom that will follow a group of friends who are part of a food issues group. Along the way, they will help each other find love and success. The series will mark Lovato's first regular TV role since she starred in Sonny With a Chance on Disney Channel from 2009 to 2011. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Can Pictures of Cats Help Guys on Dating Apps?

A recent study proved that women judge a potential male partner based on whether or not he has pets. While the primary preference is dogs, some women give men with cats more points than non-pet-owning individuals. (via Yahoo! News)

Jared Leto Didn't Know About the Pandemic Until March

When Jared Leto left to go on a two-week "silent meditation" getaway, there were only 150 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. By the time he returned, the whole world had changed and the U.S. had gone into a nationwide shutdown. (via Just Jared)

911 Response Times Could Take Up To 3 Minutes Longer Now

COVID-19 cases have surged since Thanksgiving, creating an increase in 911 response times and ER wait times. Now, it could take two to three minutes longer for an ambulance to respond to your call, and even in the ER you could be waiting three to four hours before being seen. (via CNN)