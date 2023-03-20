Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Scrubs Instagram to Kickstart Music Career Pivot: Watch ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

Delilah Belle, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, is bursting onto the music scene with her debut single, "Nothing Lasts Forever."

Leading up to the release of her new single, Delilah Belle scrubbed her Instagram of any photos — including modeling shots — or videos except for her music, alluding to her pivot to the music industry.

"I’ve learned that music and writing are really my creative outlets," Delilah Belle told FLAUNT, adding she is ready to "open up about my struggles, and hopefully share with people through music."

The model, who made her New York Fashion Week catwalk debut at only 17 for Tommy Hilfiger, and has appeared in campaigns and shows for Adidas, Rag & Bone and SKIMS, opens up about her struggles with mental health on the new single.

"Nothing lasts forever / The pain can't stand the weather," she sings.

The song is accompanied by a stunning video, which omits an overall feeling of hope and resilience.

Watch Delilah Belle's "Nothing Lasts Forever" Music Video:

“I’ve always been an open book and I’ve never been scared to really share what I’ve gone through,” the 24-year-old told Billboard.

“This song holds a very deep and personal message that I hope will be perceived in

different ways, and will help someone who is at the lowest of lows, get through the

pain. Because 'Nothing Lasts Forever'… even the good times. And with that, I hope it puts life into perspective and I hope it ensues gratitude for the good times that we tend to take for granted," Delilah Belle added.