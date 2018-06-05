YouTube personalities Liza Koshy and David Dobrik have broken up, the couple announced — fittingly — in a video Monday (June 4).

The two social media stars, who'd been dating since 2015 and had amassed tens of millions of followers together, began the announcement video in good spirits, and said they broke up half a year ago to deal with changes in their lives. But things took a downswing when they got down to the heart of the matter, and soon, they both devolved into tears, even pausing the video to take a break and get a grip on their emotions.

“Liza broke up with me because she felt like we’ve been distant because we’ve been so busy,” Dobrik said. “As much as I hate to admit it, I was feeling it on my side too, but I just don’t have the balls to pull the trigger on that.”

"It wasn't healthy for us to continue to be together - for now," he added. "You never know what could happen, but just not now."

"We felt like we were living separate lives but neither of us was coming to terms with it," Koshy noted. "So I decided we should break up. We didn't want to tell anybody because we were just so angry at the fact we distanced in the first place...We did nothing to each other to cause a break up...We have a lot of growth and development and learning and loving to do."

And some fans were devastated by the admission.

"a knife in my heart would be less painful," one wrote, while another noted "i know how hard it is to talk about this whole situation... i'm wishing you the best and please don't be pressured by others saying that you should get together again. do what makes you happy and spread love."