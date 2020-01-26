Lizzo kicked off the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 with a killer mashup of "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts." She also dedicated the performance to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away earlier in the day in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA.

"Tonight's for Kobe," the singer shouted before belting the title track to her debut album backed by a live orchestra, beginning the show on an emotional note. After a ballet transition, Lizzo took the energy through the roof with a performance of her No. 1 hit "Truth Hurts," complete with a flute solo during which she paused and shouted, "Period!"

Lizzo is up for eight awards at the ceremony (the most of any artist) including Album of the Year and Best New Artist. She's already taken home the awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You), Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Jerome"), and Best Pop Solo Performance ("Truth Hurts").

She referenced Bryant's tragic passing again while accepting the award for Best Pop Solo Performance, explaining that his death made her realize the issues she was struggling with earlier in the day weren't so big after all.