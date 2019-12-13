Lizzo Finds Supporters During Lakers Game Thong Controversy

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out what Juice WRLD's mom said about her son's untimely death, how much Americans will spend on Christmas this year is and more, below.

Lizzo Thong Controversy Not Scaring Anyone Away

Twerk-happy pop star Lizzo was all over the internet this week thanks to her wardrobe choice at the Lakers game: a long shirt that was cut out to reveal her near-bare bottom in a thong. The controversy did not stop popular designer Tommy Hilfiger from dropping Lizzo's name as one of the artists he wishes to work with in the future, though. It also did not stop the Houston Rockets from asking Lizzo to come dance with them. Looks like Lizzo and her Insta-famous bottom are going to be very busy! (via TMZ)

Juice WRLD’s Mom Breaks Silence

It has been a tough past few days for fans, friends and family of the late Jarad Higgins, better known as Juice WRLD. Carmella Wallace, Juice WRLD's mom, gave a statement to TMZ in which she talked about her sons dependency on prescription pills and his addiction. She said that she knows in her heart that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on through his lyrics and songs. (via PopCrush)

How Much Does the Average American Spend On Christmas?

According to a new survey conducted by LendEDU, the average American will spend $633 on everything for the Christmas season this year. A whopping 22 percent of poll respondents said they expect to go into debt as a result of all of their Christmas spending. If you haven't finished all of your Christmas shopping yet and need to find gifts that won't break your bank account, check out these 11 gifts that cost $10-$25 via (Mental Floss)

New Three-Digit Suicide Hotline Number

As suicide rates have increased across the U.S. over the past two decades, the government's Federal Regulators are in the process of implementing a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. The shortening of the 10 digit number will make it easier to seek help and reduce the stigma that is associated with mental health. The new number will be 988 and will be implemented soon. (via KLove)

Survivor Contestant Kicked Off Show Following Off-Camera Incident

Dan Spilo was involved in a mysterious incident that ultimately got him removed from the long-running show Survivor. It was an off-camera incident so what actually occurred is up to speculation at this stage. He had already received a warning for his behavior a few weeks prior when he was accused by another contestant of inappropriate and unwanted touching. (via TMZ)

Michelle Obama's Season of Giving Back



For the whole month of December, Ellen DeGeneres is teaming up with celebrities to give back to people throughout the world for her “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways." On Wednesday (Dec. 11), Michelle Obama surprised all the students and teachers at Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington, D.C. by gifting them with a new basketball court and all new computers. Everybody was shocked and grateful. (via The Shade Room)