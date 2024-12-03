‘Loki’ Child Star Homeless Following Alleged Abuse From Family

Jack Veal, who starred as Kid Loki on the Disney+ series Loki, says he's homeless following alleged abuse from his family.

"Hi. I'm a famous actor, I'm 17, and I'm homeless. You may know me from Loki, End of the F--king World or various other movies where I played important roles," Veal said in a video posted to his TikTok account.

In the video, Veal said it was time to "reveal the truth" about his living situation.

He revealed that "without going into details" he was "abused at home," including physical and emotional abuse and more.

"I didn't have a very good upbringing. I struggle with mental health. I have autism, ADHD and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis," he explained.

"I can't stay at my grandparents' because my granddad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help," he added.

Veal also shared that social services allegedly "refused" to help him despite what he told them about his situation, adding that he is "desperate."

"I've been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, [and] is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day," Veal continued.

"It's difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids," he requested.

"You don't have to pay me anything, I don't need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible. I'll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help," the actor pleaded.

On Dec. 3, Veal posted a tearful video revealing fans' efforts to make his initial video go viral resulted in social services finally taking him seriously.

"They want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care and support accommodations," Veal announced.

"It's gotten out there and it's really, really helped me and they're taking action," he added of fans' support.

"God bless you all. Thank you so much. I'll let you know how the meeting goes," he said.

Veal appeared in five episodes of End of the F--king World in 2017 when he was 10 years old and he later played the Kid Loki to Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the 2021 streaming series.

He most recently played Young Angus in The Peripheral in 2022.