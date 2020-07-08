Lucy Hale Tearfully Reacts to Abrupt ‘Katy Keene’ Cancellation in Heartbreaking Video

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Katy Keene's cancellation, Ebola-stricken rabbits and more, below!

Lucy Hale’s New Riverdale Spinoff Cancelled

Much to fans' dismay, The CW's Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, will not be returning for a second season—and no one is more upset than star Lucy Hale. On Instagram, the actress posted a video discussing her somber feelings about the cancellation of her latest show, the debut season of which aired between February and May 2020. Watch it below, but keep some tissues on hand.

Not Everyone Is Ready To Go to a Restaurant Just Yet

When it comes to restaurant re-openings, 60% of Americans say that they’re not ready to go out to eat just yet. People are scared about the second wave of COVID-19 and many believe we should wait a few more months until the virus is under better control. (via Business Insider)

Ebola Is Back... But Now It's Attacking Bunnies

2020 has officially gone too far: Ebola is back, but this time the disease is going after rabbit populations. There have been cases of Ebola-stricken bunnies found in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and many more states. (via The Cut)

Get a Personalized Video From Carole Baskin

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has created her own Cameo account. For nearly $200, you can get a 30-second special video from Baskin, who has apparently made more than $20,000 on her Cameo so far. (via Daily Mail)

Harry Styles Fan Creates Eye Shadow Palette

Harry Styles fan Carolina Kissy has created a 12-shadow "Fine Line" palette inspired by the British pop star's newest album. Check it out here!