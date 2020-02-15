‘Sex and the City’ Co-Stars React to Lynn Cohen’s Death

Sex and the City Star Lynn Cohen passed away at 86-years-old.

The actress died on Friday (February 14) in New York City her manager Josh Pultz confirmed. The cause of death has not been announced.

Cohen portrayed Magda on the hit television show. Magda was Miranda Hobbe’s (Cynthia Nixon) nanny and housekeeper.

You may also recognize her from her film roles in the Hunger Games: Catching Fire as Mags, she played Golda in Munich and had appearances in Across The Universe, Walking and Talking, I Shot Andy Warhol, Manhattan Murder Mystery, among other movies.

Cohen also held roles on television shows like Law and Order, Nurse Jackie, The Affair, Chicago Med, Damages, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Master of None and God Friended Me.

Aside from acting on the big and small screens, Cohen performed on Broadway in numerous productions including Hamlet, The Traveling Lady and Total Eclipse.

Sarah Jessica Parker dedicated an Instagram post to her. "Beautiful Lynn Cohen," Parker wrote. "Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP."

Her other Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) paid tribute to her on Twitter. "Bless you and godspeed, our wonderful Magda for 15 years of episodes and films, thanks for your friendship and amazing talent....R.I.P. indeed," he wrote.