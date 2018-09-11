Mac Miller’s Friend Says ‘There Was No One’ More Supportive of His Sobriety Than Ariana Grande

In the wake of Mac Miller's death, many have foisted the blame upon Ariana Grande, who dated the rapper for nearly two years before splitting with him in May. In the hours after news of his passing first broke, the hate was so strong that Grande temporarily disabled her Instagram comments, which were filled with nasty remarks like ""You lowkey evil" and "You killed Mac."

But Miller's friend, Shane Powers, assured listeners during his podcast on Monday (Sept. 10) that there actually "couldn't have been anybody more supportive" of Miller's sobriety than Grande.

"I have to say, she was incredible when he was first sobering up," he explained. "I was around it, I took phone calls from her: 'How do I help? What do I do?' This girl was unbelievably involved and helpful to him in being healthy."

He continued, "There was no one in Mac's life more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober. She was an unbelievably stabilizing force in his life. She was deeply helpful and effective in keeping him sober and helping him get sober, she was all about him getting healthy. Period."

This comes after Grande defended herself to a fan who also tried to blame her for Miller's DUI in May.

"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship," she tweeted at the time. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be ... I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will, of course). But shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--- together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that."

Grande, who's since gotten engaged to Pete Davidson, hasn't commented directly on Miller's death, but shared a simple black-and-white photo of him on Instagram as tribute.

Miller died Friday (Sept. 8) of a suspected overdose, though official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Hear a snippet of Powers' podcast, via TMZ, below.