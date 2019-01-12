‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis ‘Devastated’ After Miscarriage

Jamie Otis suffered another devastating miscarriage.

The Married at First Sight star shared the news on Instagram, writing that her "doc appointment didn't go well." She announced the news along with a photo of herself and her 1-year-old daughter, Henley Grace, adding that she's "devastated."

"So thankful for this little one and her daddy. Our doc appointment didn't got well today," she wrote. "I'm devastated. We've had a 'failed miscarriage.' Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point. We had three options. 1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker."

She continued, "I really don't want to have to go to the OR and have a D&C for obvious reasons. I'd love for my body to just naturally take the proper course, but since we don't know how long that would take and since there's a small risk for infection I opted to take the medicine and hope and pray it works so I don't have to have a D&C."

Otis thanked her fans for their "love, support, prayers and encouragement." She added that she planned on "spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.hear for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner. Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!"

Otis married Doug Hehner during season one of Married at First Sight. The couple welcomed their daughter Henley in 2017 after losing a son, whom they named Johnathan Edward, four months into the pregnancy in 2016. Otis miscarried a second time just days before she learned she revealed that she was pregnant.