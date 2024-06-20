Man Bribed to Attend Sister’s Wedding Takes the Cash and Leaves After Nasty Relative Drops Slur

A man on Reddit is asking if he is wrong for leaving his sister's wedding but taking the bribe he were paid to attend.

The man prefaces his story by saying that he did not get along with their brother and have been no contact with him since the brother left their parent's house.

"My brother is an a--hole and has made my life hell since I can remember. I grey rocked him soon as I understood the concept and have been NC with him since he moved out of my parent's house. My sister was getting married. I checked to see if he was invited. He was. I RSVP'd my regrets. My sister and parents came by to talk me into attending. I said f--k no. They promised me that he would be on his best behavior. I said no. They begged. I said no." the man begins.

That's when the man's family asked if there was anything that they could do to convince him to go.

"They asked if there was anything they could do to convince me to go. I said that if they gave me $1,000 each that I would return if he left me alone. They said no. I said good day. They came back with $2,000 in an envelope," he shared.

The man ended up going to the wedding, but had a confrontation with his brother.

"I was at the wedding venue with my wife talking to my parents when my brother arrived. He came right over and called me a slur for a homosexual. My dad's head just dropped. I took my wife's hand and we went out for a night paid for by my parents and sister. We were already dressed up so we had a fancy night out with our phones off," he shared.

The altercation caused conflict within the family.

"My parents and sister are furious at my brother. He is mad because my dad told him that he is a child that can't control himself. My brother is mad at me for being a baby and not being able to take a joke," the man said.

"I really don't care. $2,000 isn't a lot of money. But it is enough to sting. Now maybe they will listen when I say I do not want to be around him," he furthered.

The man shares that the mom is furious at him for taking the money since she thought it meant he would have to put up with his brother's abuse.

"My mom however is mad at me for taking the money. She seems to think I was being paid to out up with his abuse. I have tried explaining that it was more of a bond on his behaviour. She won't listen," he said before asking if he was wrong for taking the money.

People in the comments section agreed that the man was not wrong in the situation.

"NTA. You kept your end of the agreement by showing up with the best of intention. Your brother is a childish bully and this ended up costing his parents and sister 2K," read one comment.

"NTA. They placed a bet that he would behave. You would have given the money back (hopefully 🙂) if he did. It was wise to leave as his poor behavior could’ve just continued to escalate as the wedding went on," a Reddit user said.

"NTA Your parents and sister need to be told it’s either him or you at any future events and you won’t budge on this so they don’t need to waste your time begging," shared someone else.

"Well you did attend the wedding, so the bribe is yours as far as I can tell. NTA," agreed another person.