Man Cuts off Parents After They Refuse to Help With His Son’s Medical Bills

On Reddit, a man explained why he decided to cut his parents out of his life over his son's medical bills.

"I am the single father to my late wife's [13-year-old] son that I've adopted. Several years ago he got very sick and needed treatments which cost a lot of money. I asked my parents (both 68) for financial help but they told me they didn't have much either. I was able to get some help and my son has made a full recovery," the man began.

However, he recently learned his parents refused to help him because their money was only intended for "family."

"My sister is getting married soon and I found out through some cousins that my parents contributed a lot of money which didn't come from nowhere. So I confronted them and they admitted that they had been saving up money for her wedding since we were young. I asked them why they didn't offer me some for my son's hospital bills and they said that that money was intended for family only," he shared.

"I basically lost it and yelled at them that they would rather see my son suffer than letting my sister have a less expensive wedding. I have since blocked them everywhere and ignored them. I'm just fuming about the fact that they think a wedding is more important than my son's well-being," he concluded.

Users in the comments section sided with the man.

"At least you know where you and your son stand with them. You are the scapegoat to your sister, the golden child," one person commented.

"Yes, it's their choice to do whatever they want with their money, no matter how stupid and cruel it is. It's also your choice to go [no contact] with them. To provide an extravagant wedding vs. to help someone with their hospital bills? The choice should be a no-brainer and your parents chose wrong," another wrote.

"Your parents obviously don't see your son as their grandchild. And they clearly favor your sister over you. I'd be pretty hurt to find that out too. And yes, I'd go no contact with them too. They're pretty sh---y humans to be honest," someone else weighed in.