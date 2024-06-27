Man Criticized for Dating Older Woman With ‘Baggage’

A man is sharing that he has been the subject of criticism from his family after he deiced to date an older woman.

The man begins his post by saying that he is 20 and that he is in a relationship with a 33-year-old woman and shares how they met.

"So, I (20M) have recently started dating a woman who is a bit older than me (she's 33.) She is also divorced and quite wealthy. I've known her for a while through mutual friends, and we've really hit it off. She's intelligent, funny, and we have a lot in common. I genuinely enjoy spending time with her, and I feel like we've built a strong connection. Also, just to be completely honest, she's got a really big chest, which I find very attractive," his Reddit post said.

He shares that the relationship is good, but his problem is with his family and their disapproval of the relationship.

"The problem is, my family is not on board with this relationship at all. When I introduced her to them, they were polite to her face but later expressed their disapproval to me. They think the age gap is too large and that I’m too young to be involved with someone who has already been through a marriage. They’ve made comments about how I should be dating someone closer to my age and with less 'baggage,'" the man revealed.

"I don't understand why this is such a big deal. Age is just a number to me, and I don't see why her past should affect how they see her or our relationship. She makes me happy, and I feel like I’m learning and growing from this relationship in ways I haven’t before," he continued.

The man has tried to explain his feelings to his family, but their disapproval is now causing tension.

"I’ve tried to explain this to my family, but they just keep insisting that I’m making a mistake and that I’ll regret it later. It’s starting to cause a lot of tension between us, and I’m beginning to feel like I have to choose between my family and my relationship. I really don’t understand why they care so much about my love life," he said before asking if he is wrong for still being in the relationship despite his family's feelings.

People in the comments section of the post agreed that the man was not wrong.

"NTA but the fact that you mentioned her breasts in this post kinda shows you’re immature. It’s fine if you like them and of course we should all be attracted to our partners, but her chest is completely irrelevant to the story and makes it sound as though that’s one of the main reasons why you’re dating her. I understand your family’s concern but they should probably back off because realistically you’re going to do what you want regardless and trying to push you away from her isn’t going to work," one person said.

"Have fun enjoy yourself and learn from any mistakes you may make," someone else shared.

"Your family may be looking out for you, but it's your relationship and you know best if it's working. Let your family know that you recognize that they're just trying to help, but that you've made your decision and they need to respect that," a Reddit user commented.

"At 20, you're an adult and free to make your own choices," a different user added.