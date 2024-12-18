Man ‘Downgrades’ Sister-in-Law’s Christmas Gift After Feeling Shafted by Cheaper Present She Got for Him

A man was in feelings after opening his sister-in-law's Christmas gift, so he decided to "downgrade" the one he bought for her.

He explained on Reddit that he recently got his first "career job" and was excited to finally be able to get "good presents" for his loved ones.

The man celebrated Christmas early with his sister-in-law, and he bought her an Apple Watch. He also planned to purchase her a nice Apple Watch band "because she doesn’t like the silicone bands that come with them typically."

"We set a limit for $50-$100. Apple put out this new sleek gold metal band that costs $100 so it was in limit but at the very top," the man wrote, noting that since the band is sized, he ordered a wrist-sizer and put it in "a comically big box" that she could open.

"She loved the style and color I chose and was excited," the man recalled.

READ MORE: 4 Food Recalls That Could Impact Your Christmas Grocery Shopping

However, the vibe changed when it came time for him to open the gift his sister-in-law got for him.

"I got these hiking socks which I have been slowly swapping my sock drawer out to but cost 26 dollars a pair. They are useful and I do love the socks, but it’s half of the range we decided on," the man said.

Feeling a little slighted, when it came time to order the watch band, he found "an almost identical band sold on Best Buy by their brand Insignia for 45 dollars."

READ MORE: ‘Selfish’ Mom Won’t Allow In-Laws to Watch Grandkids Open Presents on Christmas Morning

"I handed it to her and while she did accept it and enjoy it, I could almost see a shock when it wasn’t in the Apple band packaging and just the insignia brand packaging. I mentioned that when I went to order the watch band. I saw this one next to it at 45 and they were identical and it had good reviews," he stated.

His brother called him later and asked him if he planned to do "the bait and switch."

"I told him I didn’t but after she went half of the range we agreed on, I decided to get her a band that [was] in the range she ended up getting me. I told him if the socks were like 35-50 dollars I could brush it off as a good gift that barely missed the quota of the range we agreed on, or if she got me 2 pairs for 52 bucks I would have still gotten the Apple Brand Watch Band, but she decided to half what agreed on," the man continued.

He added that although Christmas "isn’t about the price of the gifts but the thought," he "put money I could have put for savings into everyone’s gifts, and for it not to be respected back kinda hurt."