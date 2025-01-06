Man Dumps Girlfriend After She Chooses Work Over His Mom’s Funeral: ‘Seriously?’

A man on Reddit dumped his girlfriend after she chose work over attending his mom's funeral.

The man's mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer in late 2025, and she passed away at the beginning of December.

After arranging the funeral, he assumed his girlfriend of four years would attend alongside him. However, she told him she wouldn't be able to as she had a presentation due at work.

"I asked if she was serious and pointed out she's entitled to a day of compassionate leave at most places, but she said she can't really take it since she has work to do. I asked if she was seriously prioritizing work over supporting me and she said she couldn't help needing to hand things over," the man explained.

On the morning of the funeral, his girlfriend told him that "she hopes it goes okay and she'll be thinking of me" before she headed off to work.

"The funeral goes as well as it could have but it stood out to me that my siblings and other relatives had their partners for support whereas I didn't. When I got home my girlfriend asked how it went and I just told her we were over. She said I shouldn't be punishing her for needing to work, but I just said I want a partner who actually supports me and it's clear she doesn't," the man explained, adding that she called him "irrational" for his reaction.

Redditors in the comments were shocked by his girlfriend's behavior and supported the man's decision to end the relationship.

"A parent's funeral is one of the only times only your life partner can support you, if they think work is more important than that then they ain't a partner in your life," one person wrote.

"You’re not punishing her. She has shown you who she is, and that is not someone you want to be with. That’s not a punishment, that’s just how it is," another commented.

"You just dodged a bullet. Wish you the very best!" someone else chimed in.