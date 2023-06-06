Woman ‘Offended’ After Boyfriend Finds and Reads Her Secret ‘Sex Log’

A woman is frustrated with her boyfriend after he "accidentally" found her secret "sex log" and read it without her permission.

The man, 19, took to Reddit seeking answers as his girlfriend, 20, now feels she can't trust him.

"I recently found out my girlfriend keeps a detailed log of our sex life. I was looking for something I left in her desk and there was an open little notebook with the dates of the times we've had sex, the positions, and the time each session took," he wrote in a since-removed post on the forum.

"At first I thought I was misunderstanding what she wrote so I asked her and she got offended that I read her private things. I didn't go out of my way to sneakily read her stuff, it was literally open when I was looking for my belongings but she still claimed I essentially intruded her privacy because she always keeps these things in a private place, which is clearly not true," he continued.

He explained that he "tried to talk" to his girlfriend out of a place of curiosity, but she feels he was being malicious" and "refused to discuss things any further." Now, he's wondering "how to get her to communicate with me."

Users in the comments section tried to offer the young man some words of advice.

"Honestly with my first sexual partner, I tracked it too. It was exciting and I thought I needed the details recorded. I told my partner about it. He liked talking about it and talking about previous times led to more times. Eventually I stopped," one person wrote.

"Literally this could be anything from a method of self-discovery to a compulsion to a whimsical personal project to a kink. Her mind is her private domain and I suspect if you convey your respect for that, you’ll get to know her better… even the strange stuff that makes us individuals," another shared.

"Give her time to cool off, offer a sincere apology, and THEN ask if she is open to having a discussion or you asking questions. Perception is reality and right now she feels like you violated her trust (whether you meant to or not) so continuing to push her is unlikely to help," someone else commented.