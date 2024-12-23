Man Leaves ‘Drunk,’ Unruly Friend at Wedding for ‘Disrespecting’ Him

A man grew tired of his friend's drunk antics at their friend's wedding, he left him "stranded" without a ride home.

"I (31M) was a groomsman at a wedding last weekend. My friend Kyle (30M) was also invited, and since he doesn’t drive, I offered to give him a ride to and from the venue, which was about an hour away. Kyle is known to get a little wild at parties, so I told him before the wedding that he needed to keep it under control because I wasn’t going to babysit him," the man wrote on Reddit.

Despite warning him, Kyle "started downing drinks during the cocktail hour and was noticeably drunk before dinner was even served."

"By the time the speeches started, he was yelling out comments and being embarrassing. I told him to chill out, but he laughed it off. When it came time to leave, Kyle was wasted and kept saying he wasn’t ready to go. He wanted to stay and keep drinking even though I had already told him I didn’t want to drive super late," the man continued.

He tried to coax Kyle into leaving for roughly 20 minutes, but got "fed up and left without him."

"The next morning Kyle texted me saying I was an a--hole for leaving him stranded. Apparently, he had to sleep on the groom’s couch and was mortified the next day. He’s still mad and says I should’ve waited since I was his ride," the man said.

"I think he’s the one who crossed the line by getting too drunk and disrespecting my time," he concluded his post.

In the comments, Redditors backed the man for leaving his unruly friend at the wedding.

"He’s 30. He has no one to blame but himself," one person wrote.

"He should have kept it under control like you told him to. People who get sloppy drunk at weddings deserve to be embarrassed about it," another user commented.

"You're definitely in the right to leave him there. He completely ignored your every request at every turn. I'm sure this is a pattern of his, too. However, the safe thing would have been to at least try to find someone else to take him home," a third person chimed in.