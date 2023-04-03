‘Ungrateful’ Man Ditches Free Family Vacation After His Daughter Is Mistreated

A frustrated father has had enough of his family's rude behavior and says he ditched a free vacation after they mistreated his daughter.

On Reddit, the man explained his situation saying that he and his 10-year-old daughter were invited to go on vacation with his brother, his sister-in-law, and their 12 and 10-year -old kids.

While the man admits that he doesn't have a great relationship with his brother, he does enjoy spending time with his sister-in-law, Jen.

"Nate and Jen are extremely well off," he explained, adding they offered to cover the vacation cost, hoping the kids could bond with their cousin.

"The first night was pretty rough," he explained in his post. "The kids brought tons of toys but refused to let Maddie play with them."

Jen came to the rescue and explained that they would be punished if they didn't share.

"They were a little rude but mostly fine the rest of the night," he adds.

"The second night, Jen went out to dinner with an old friend, and Nate and I were home with the kids," the man wrote.

While getting the kids ready for bed, the children began to argue because they no longer wanted to share a room with his daughter.

"I expected Nate to tell them that the bedroom was for all of the kids, but he told Maddie that she either has to sleep with me or on the couch," he said.

"I asked if he was serious, and he said yes, and that his kids weren't comfortable sharing with Maddie, and since he paid for the house, he has a right to kick Maddie out of the room," he told Reddit.

The man was furious and decided to gather their belongings and leave.

When his sister-in-law came home and discovered what had happened, she called him and begged them to return.

The man refused and says he later got a call from his brother, who was furious and started "yelling at me for causing a scene, creating problems between him and his wife, and being ungrateful for a free vacation."

"He got our parents involved, and they're agreeing that it's a free vacation, and I can't be picky," he concluded.

The man is now wondering if he made the right choice.

In the comments section, Reddit users backed the man's decision to leave with his daughter.

"You did the right thing. Sounds like a miserable free vacation," one Redditor commented.

"It's not 'free' when there are strings attached. In this case, OP and his daughter were treated like second class because they didn't pay for the vacation. NTA," someone else said.

"NTA. You stood up for your kid after your brother made unreasonable demands. It's striking that he expected you and your daughter to just take it because they paid for the vacation. Paying for a vacation is not a license to treat a child poorly," another person shared.