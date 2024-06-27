Man ‘Offended’ After Wife Laughs Out Loud When Friends Call Him the ‘Perfect Husband’

A man was "offended" after his wife immediately laughed when he told her that friends of his from church told him he was the "perfect husband."

"I then started to tell him how I believe he is an amazing husband and I wouldn’t want to be married to anybody else but I know the good, bad, and ugly so perfect is not how I would describe you. I could tell he was still not pleased," the woman wrote on Reddit.

She tried to explain that her reaction was the same when people try to tell him that she's an "angel," because he truly knows her.

"I learned that he expected me to be happy for him and think that it’s awesome that his friends think so highly of him. Even when I challenged that I know you best as a husband because I’m married to you, he told me his friends know him better because I tell them things I don’t tell you," the woman recalled.

Her husband tried to explain that his friends didn't mean literally perfect, "but his interpretation was they thought him to be a high quality, role model husband."

"When they gave him the compliment, he simply said thank you and said he wanted to ask them later about why they think that," the woman concluded her post.

Users sounded off in the comments, with many calling out her husband for hiding things from her.

"He said his friends actually know him better than you do? That he tells them things he doesn't tell you? I would be more upset about that, tbh. Your partner in life should probably know more about you than anyone. Closest competition would be, like, your partner's parents. But friends knowing them better than you? What a weird thing to say," one person wrote.

"If he’s telling them things that he doesn’t tell you, that would make him imperfect as a husband, no?," another user questioned.

"The fact that he hides things from you and shares with his friends makes him absolutely not the perfect husband," a third person stated.