Man Outraged After ‘Toxic’ In-Laws Threaten to Cut Off All Contact if He and Wife Move

A man is frustrated with his in-laws after they make his wife reconsider moving after they already agreed on it.

"The area we are moving to would be about 15 minutes away from where they want to move to in the next year. Parents came over today and dropped off gifts for our son with MIL saying 'take these since we will never see you again' and told us to just throw away or leave items in the alley that we were going to give back to them before we moved (dining room table, chairs, etc.)," the man wrote on Reddit.

His wife "wants to back out of the deal now and is hysterical as she wants to go back to how things were."

The man is hesitant as he believes the area they are moving to is "much nicer" and has better schools for their children.

"I also don’t think we should cave to this and bend to their desires. I believe this is super toxic behavior on their part as they are going the nuclear option on us and they know their tactics will work on my wife," the frustrated husband stated.

He admitted that his in-laws have been wonderful to them in the past, and he doesn't "understand how the situation has unfolded like this."

Users rallied behind the man in the comments, with many urging him to stand up to his in-laws.

"Stand up to them 100%! Now or you’ll never make your own choices again. It’s not their choice, do what is best for you and your children. They should know their place," one person wrote.

"Tell them you will never forgive yourself if you pass this opportunity to give a better school to your child. It seems your wife was always treated with this kind of attitude so it is hard for her to say ‘no’ now but I think there is no compromise here," another user commented.

"Do what's best for your family. Let them throw their tantrum," a third person chimed in.