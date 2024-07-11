Man Refuses to Let Friend Crash at His Place After a Night Out: ‘I Have Responsibilities to Consider’

A man on Reddit is sharing why he did not let his friend stay the night at his place after a night out.

"I (25M) have a friend, "Dave" (26M), who often asks to crash at my place after a night of drinking. Dave lives across town, and sometimes it's easier for him to stay over than to find a ride home or pay for a taxi," he said.

However, a problem arose one night when the man had to work the next morning for work.

"Recently, Dave called me late at night asking if he could crash at my place because he had been drinking and didn't want to drive. I was already in bed and had work early the next morning, so I told him I couldn't accommodate him this time," he shared.

"Dave got upset and accused me of being a bad friend for not helping him out when he needed it. He argued that friends should be there for each other in times of need, especially when safety is involved. I explained that while I understand his situation, I can't always be available on short notice and that I have responsibilities to consider too. I suggested he call a taxi or use a ride-sharing service, but he insisted that it would be easier and safer to crash at my place," the man continued.

Now, their mutual friends are saying that the man was wrong for not accommodating Dave and the man is conflicted himself.

"Now, some mutual friends are saying I was too harsh and that I should have made an exception for Dave. Others understand my position but think I could have been more accommodating given the circumstances. I feel conflicted because I value my sleep and responsibilities, but I also don't want to let down a friend in need," he said before asking if he was wrong for not letting Dave stay at his place.

People in the comments section of the post agreed that the man was not wrong in this situation.

"While it's understandable that Dave was in a tough spot, it's not your responsibility to always be available for him, especially when you have prior commitments. You offered reasonable alternatives, and it's ultimately his responsibility to ensure he gets home safely after drinking," shared someone else.

"If you're gonna party and know you're gonna get f---ed up and need a place to crash, give a prior notification and asked for accommodations beforehand," added another person.

"Maybe this will teach Dave not to feel entitled to other people's homes, or at least the good sense to ask in advance if he knows he's going out drinking, so he can make other arrangements in the event that you say no. It's not fair to put the pressure on you to let him come round immediately," another Reddit user commented.

"Dave is an idiot," one person said.