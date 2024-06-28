Man Refuses to Marry Girlfriend Until She Gets Child Support From Her Ex

A man on Reddit is refusing to stay with his girlfriend unless she gets a court-arranged agreement for child support from her ex.

"My ex gets money every month from her ex. But it isn't a legal agreement. He just gives her money. I love her and I like her kid but there is no way I will marry her and become responsible financially," the man wrote.

He told his girlfriend that they could only have a future together if she obtains "court-ordered child support or at least a legal agreement" from her ex.

"The thing is ... he gives her more than he needs to. Cash. Because he has lots of money and does not want his wife to know about the kid," the man continued, adding child support might become a lose-lose as "she will be getting less money if it goes through the legal system."

"I didn't want to lead her on about the future so I was honest. Now she is pissed at me. I think I'm being reasonable. But I can see their points as well," the man concluded his post.

READ MORE: Man Destroys Own Phone so Wife Can’t See What He’s Hiding in His Search History

Users rallied behind the man in the comments sections, with many suggesting he rethink his relationship.

"Was she sleeping with a married man and got pregnant? She’s a single mother with an affair baby and you want to hitch your wagon to her? Good luck buddy," one person wrote.

"It's reasonable for you to protect yourself from assuming financial responsibility for her child. Given that the bio dad's current support is voluntary, there's nothing to ensure he won't stop at any time. If she wants to secure a future with you, she needs to worry more for her own needs than whether his wife finds out about their kid and divorces him," another commented.

"It’s not even about the kid. She’s already proven she’s shady," someone else weighed in.