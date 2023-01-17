‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal

A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal.

"He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.

"Worried" about his partner, who is apparently "very fat," the man has been trying to cook healthy meals for his husband and encourage him to exercise, but he "just doesn't seem interested" in changing his lifestyle.

"Last Saturday night, I decided to take matters into my own hands. I made a delicious vegan lasagna for dinner, not mentioning to my partner that it was completely plant-based. To my surprise, my partner loved the lasagna and even asked for seconds," he explained.

Once they were finished with their meal, the man informed his husband that the "dish was vegan." His partner was "less than pleased."

"I defended my decision by telling them that I've been worried for their health and want them to get skinnier and be better, but my partner said it was very immature of me and I could have talked to him directly," he concluded.

In the comments, Reddit users chided the man for tricking his husband and not being upfront about the vegan meal.

"Eating vegan food won't make him thinner or healthier, necessarily. And you can't trick or force anyone into getting thinner or healthier. He's an adult and he's right ... you should have talked to him directly and tricking anyone into eating anything is pretty immature. Treat your partner like an adult and have a serious conversation about his weight, OR leave him and his diet alone," one person wrote.

"I fail to see how tricking him into eating something vegan is supposed to improve his health. Just because something is vegan it doesn't make it healthier than non-vegan options," another commented.

"I wonder if you would say the same if it was someone tricking a vegan to eat meat. You should never trick someone into eating something. Doesn't matter if it's for religious, diet or health reasons," someone else weighed in.