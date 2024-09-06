Man Wants Wife to Attend Ex-Husband’s Wedding for Surprising Reason

On Reddit, a man shared the surprising reason that he wants his wife to attend her ex-husband's wedding.

"Hello Reddit! I (53 Male) and my wife (49 Female) have been together for 6 years and married for 2... Life has been great honestly, but a couple weeks ago she received an e-mail from her Ex husband inviting her to his wedding, and she wants to go," he began.

The man shared that his wife and her ex had been married for 16 years and that the divorce between them was amicable.

"Now for context, she and her ex were married for 16 years, they did not have any kids (neither do i) and divorced ammicably, they simply wanted different things for each other, he started wanting kids and she did not and still doesn't, which is okay for me. They did not really speaked to each other after they divorced, only a few cordial greetings a few times we met him in restaurants or something like that... He was always accompanied with this woman, and he is marrying her now," he shared.

The problem with the situation is that the man's family thinks that his wife going to the ceremony will cause old feelings to reappear.

"The problem comes now, almost all my family are saying it's a problem if she goes because it may cause 'old feelings to reapper', what i found stupid since it did not appear one single time we met him, she just wants to go and i agree, since i know she just wants to go due to respect and all, plus she already stated she won't attend the post wedding party, just the cerimony, so i'm okay with that," he revealed.

"My late mother cheated on my dad when they were younger, which caused them to divorce, later on she cheated on a new partner of her, that kinda made my dad not trust woman that much, my mom was a great mother! Just now a great partner haha... I KINDA see his point, but still... I really think there is nothing wrong here, and most of my family is on his side, so AITA," the man concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with them unanimously saying the man was not wrong.

"It's weird your family is worried about it if you aren't. I mean I can see why your dad feels the way he does and why he would express concern, but it's weird that anyone else in your family is weighing in on it," shared one person.

"Your family needs to but out of your business. It sounds like they are projecting their own insecurities on to you. If both you and your wife are ok with it, then that's all that should matter," another chimed in.

"I think it's great and healthy. I think it would also be great for you to accompany her. For some reason society has made it a rule to hate your ex. It happens and I get it, but they divorced for a reason and were mature enough to not only recognize it, but also to be amicable about it. People's minds are blown when I tell them that my wife's ex husband and his wife stay in our guest bedroom when they come into town to visit his daughter. The four of us go out to dinner, get together for the holidays. I say encourage her to go and you be her plus 1. It's refreshing to see a post like this. Kudos," wrote a different Reddit user.