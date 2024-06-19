Man Devastated After Finding NSFW Videos on Wife’s Phone: ‘I Feel Sick’

A man was devastated after he discovered NSFW videos on his wife's cell phone.

"I noticed (accidentally) that my wife had vids of her showing her ass, in leggings, jeans, and in a thong ... [She] also had vids of her with her sports bra/cleavage and one nude recently," the shocked husband wrote on Reddit.

He explained that the oldest videos were taken within the last two years.

After confronting his wife about the videos, she told him that she was "sexually frustrated."

"She claims the content was for me and that she would forget to send them to me and claims they were for no one," he continued.

"I don't know how to feel … I feel sick … help," the man concluded his post.

READ MORE: ‘Paranoid’ Man ‘Lashes Out’ After Wife Takes His Phone Following Car Accident

Users rallied around the man in the comments, with many giving him tips on how to prove if she sent the videos to anyone else.

"Has she ever sent any of them to you? Or is her story that she has two years of nudes and vids, and she forgot to send any/all of them to you? I think she needs to let you check all her messaging apps to see who she is really sending these to," one person wrote.

"Check her deleted files to prove or disprove. You might find the guy," another advised.

"Forgets to send them is a huge red flag and sounds like a whole lot of bulls--t deflection. Sorry, my man," someone else commented.