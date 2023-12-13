Woman Blasted After Telling Brother She Hopes His Child Doesn’t ‘Grow Up to Be Like You’

A woman on Reddit landed in hot water with her family after she told her brother that she hopes his child doesn't grow up to be like him.

"My brother David and I live in the USA but our parents are from Asia. Both of us live in different states, and my parents wanted to live with David since he's been their favorite son. David said that he does not want to look after his parents and that they are not his problem. He dumped them at an old age home and let me know after that," she wrote on Reddit.

"I was shocked, and asked him how he could abandon his parents like that. He responded by saying that they are not his problem and that he doesn't owe them anything, etc.," she continued.

The siblings ended up getting into a "huge argument" before she retrieved their parents from the retirement home. They are currently living with her.

READ MORE: Dad Slammed After Telling 18-Year-Old Daughter to Have Abortion

When the woman's brother's wife recently got pregnant, her brother got in touch to share the news with her.

"I was not glad to hear from him, but I just said congratulations and added, 'I hope your son or daughter grows up to become a human being with values.' He laughed at that, and asked me what I meant. I told him 'I meant that I hope he does not grow up to be like you,'" she recalled, adding she also told him, "'Hey, if they are like you, you'd get dumped yourself once you are old and can't look after yourself.'"

Her brother was "shocked" by her statement and yelled at her, "accusing me of ruining his day and[calling] me names, etc."

"I just asked him to get lost, and in the end he left in extremely bad tempers. My other family members are saying that I should not have done that, though," she concluded.

READ MORE: Little Girl’s Biological Father Fuming After She Calls Stepfather ‘Dad’

Users in the comments section urged the woman to cut her brother some slack but also understood where she was coming from.

"My father was a full-time caregiver for his father for about a year and it ran him ragged. There’s a lot to be said about knowing your parents, their needs, yourself, and what you’re capable of. Sometimes an old folks home is truly showing the best care, other times it isn’t," one person wrote.

"Who puts their parents in a home and doesn’t tell their sibling until after it’s done? That alone makes the brother a huge [a--hole] for me," another chimed in.

"He is not obligated to take in your parents. Neither were you. He should not be shamed for it. Some retirement homes are really nice. After my dad passed away, my mother was physically capable of staying in her house but she was terribly lonely. She had never lived on her own before," someone else commented.