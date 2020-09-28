Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the latest drama involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, how Chadwick Boseman’s legacy is living on at Disneyland, and more!

Mariah Carey Says Her Family Treated Her Like 'An ATM Machine With a Wig'

While promoting her new memoir on The Oprah Conversation, Mariah Carey revealed that her early life was traumatic and violent, sharing that many times as a child, she was left with people who were “not safe." She also admitted that she felt her family looked at her with a “What can we get from her?” mentality, and wanted to benefit off her fame. (via Yahoo!)

Megan Thee Stallion’s Team Accuses Tory Lanez Reps of 'Smear Campaign'

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have shared different accounts of what happened the night of July 12, 2020. Megan’s camp believes that Lanez has launched a smear campaign in order to damage her reputation after she claimed he shot her. Megan’s team has reason to believe that Lanez’s camp has been crafting fake emails to spread negative stories about Megan to the public. (via TMZ)

Lily Collins Is Engaged!

Wedding bells are ringing soon for Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell! Check out the star's stunning pink engagement ring!

Security Cameras Film You at Least 238 Times a Week

You’re not even able to avoid security cameras when you're home! A new study has found that while you are home or in your neighborhood, you are filmed about 14 times per week. While driving, a security camera picks you up around 160 times a week. The recording doesn’t stop there, though: You are filmed 40 times a week during work hours and 24 times a week when you are out running errands. The U.S. has at least one security camera filming for every 4.6 people, which puts us just behind China, which has one camera for every 4.1 people. (via Safety.com)

Wakanda Forever in Downtown Disney

On September 24, a mural painted by Nikkolas Smith in remembrance of Chadwick Boseman was unveiled in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. The mural portrays Boseman giving the Wakanda salute to a young boy who is wearing a Black Panther mask and a hospital gown—an ode to the actor's dedication to visiting young cancer patients while he was secretly battling cancer himself. (via TMZ)

RBG's Trainer Says Goodbye With Ode To Their Notorious Workout

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, Bryant Johnson, saluted the late Supreme Court Justice in the sweetest way possible during a final goodbye: three pushups in front of her casket. Watch below: