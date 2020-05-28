Matty Healy Deactivates Twitter After Being Called Out for Seemingly Using Black Lives Matter to Promote Music

Matty Healy deactivated his Twitter account after fans called him out for seemingly using the Black Lives Matter movement to promote his music.

Just like so many other celebrities, the 1975 frontman took to Twitter Thursday (May 28) to speak out about the police brutality murder of George Floyd. (The 46-year-old is the latest black man to die in police custody after an officer forcibly knelt on his neck during an arrest.)

However, Healy's call for justice didn't exactly sit well with fans who believe he used the opportunity to promote the band's track "Love It If We Made It."

The since-deleted tweet featured an embedded YouTube link to the 2018 song alongside the message, "If you truly believe that 'ALL LIVES MATTER' you need to stop facilitating the end of black ones."

Healy quickly deleted the tweet and apologized to fans following the backlash.

"Sorry I did not link my song in that tweet to make it about me," he wrote before deleting his account. "It's just that the song is literally about this disgusting situation and speaks more eloquently than I can on Twitter xxx."

On Twitter, though, the damage was already done, with many calling Healy's activism "performative."

Some fans did defend the 30-year-old singer's intentions, however, pointing out that the song is a social anthem that touches on issues such as racism and police brutality.