McDonald’s Introduces Adult Happy Meals For a Limited Time

Let’s pretend that you stopped ordering Happy Meals when you reached adulthood. McDonald’s will introduce a limited-time offering of adult Happy Meals — including exclusive toys!

On Oct. 3, the fast food chain will launch its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a collaboration with the fashion brand. The adult Happy Meal will only be available while supplies last. Beginning on Monday, customers can get the box in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery and on the McDonald’s App.

So what's in the box? Guests will choose from a Big Mac with Big Mac sauce or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. All meals will come with a fountain drink and french fries. What's a Happy Meal without toys? Each meal will include one of four collectible figurines including Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie or Cactus Buddy!

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer said in a press release. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

Those who purchase the meal via the McDonald’s App will automatically be entered into a drawing to win exclusive merchandise. Craving more? Merchandise celebrating the launch will also be made available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com.