Megan Fox Denies Being ‘Preyed Upon’ By Michael Bay

Megan Fox is denying that Transformers director Michael Bay preyed on her after an old clip of the actress on Jimmy Kimmel Live! went viral over the weekend.

In the 2009 interview, the Jennifer’s Body star recalled the inappropriate way Bay treated her when she served as an extra in Bad Boys II. She described being asked to wear a bikini and "six-inch heels" and dance under a waterfall. At the time, she was only 15 years old.

"They were shooting this club scene, and they brought me in, and I was wearing a stars-and-stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels. And he [Michael] approved it," Fox explained.

"They said, 'You know, Michael, she’s 15, so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hand.’ So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall, getting soaking wet, at 15," she continued. "I was in [the] 10th grade. That’s sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works."

In response, host Jimmy Kimmel joked, "Well, that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work. Some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist."

The unearthed video resulted in fans demanding Hollywood give Fox an apology for over-sexualizing her as a teenager — and now, the 34-year-old has released a statement to address the situation and clarify details that may have been lost in translation.

"I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general," Fox began her statement posted to Instagram Monday (June 22).

"While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected," she continued.

Fox clarified that she was 19 or 20 when she auditioned for Transformers — not 15 — and that she didn’t wash Bay’s car. "I did 'work' (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferarri," she said. "It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar."

She also confirmed that while she's endured "genuinely harrowing experiences" as a woman "in a ruthlessly misogynistic" entertainment industry, they do not involve Bay.

"There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart," Fox added. "But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner."

You can read Fox's full statement, below: