Michael Moore Just Blamed Gwen Stefani for Trump’s Presidency (Yes, Seriously)

She's just a girl... with the ability to influence American politics at the highest level, apparently.

On Wednesday (September 5), documentarian Michael Moore made the surprising accusation that Gwen Stefani was the real reason Donald Trump ran for president.

Wait, what...?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker claimed that the business mogul decided to announce his candidacy for president after he learned that the pop star more more money as a judge on NBC's The Voice than he did when he was on The Apprentice, which aired on the same network.

Moore told the publication that Trump ran only to prove to NBC, which began airing The Apprentice back in 2004, that he was more popular and a bigger star than the "Hollaback Girl" singer.

"He’d been talking about running for president since 1998, but he didn’t really want to be president," Moore alleged. "There’s no penthouse in the White House. And he doesn’t want to live in a black city. He was trying to pit NBC against another network, but it just went off the rails."

Moore also claimed that Trump organized his infamous 2015 Trump Tower campaign announcement to get back at NBC.

While all this sounds totally insane, 2018 has proven to be a benchmark year for surreality becoming the new normal, so... anything is possible.