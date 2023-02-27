Who is Featured on Miley Cyrus’ Upcoming ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Album?

Miley Cyrus' eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, is officially less than two weeks away!

On Monday (Feb. 27), the "Flowers" singer revealed the album's track list, featuring two new collaborations.

Along with the announcement, Cyrus dropped a 27-second video of visuals for each song, including shots of herself wearing red lipstick, being drenched in water, and shirtless men.

Endless Summer Vacation is apparently '70s disco-inspired and is Cyrus' "love letter to L.A.," according to Billboard.

The album is due out on March 10, 2023.

Watch the track list visualizer, below:

After weeks of speculation from fans about who might be featured on the album, with guesses like Harry Styles, Fletcher, and Rae Sremmurd, the track listing revealed that there are two collaborations: one with Brandi Carlile, and one with Sia.

Carlile is featured on track four, "Thousand Miles," while Sia lent her voice to track nine, "Muddy Feet."

Cyrus has worked with both artists in the past for live performances, but never for official studio collaborations.

Cyrus rang in 2022 with Carlile, who appeared on the very first Miley's New Year's Eve Party show on NBC. The duo sang Carlile's hit "The Story" and Cyrus' iconic ballad, "The Climb."

Most recently, Cyrus hit the stage with Sia and Paris Hilton to welcome 2023 with a rendition of Hilton's early-'00s jam "Stars Are Blind" on the second Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which was co-hosted by Cyrus' godmother, Dolly Parton.

The first single from Endless Summer Vacation, breakup anthem "Flowers," dropped Jan. 13 and became a smash hit, nabbing Cyrus her very first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut.

See the full track list for Endless Summer Vacation, below:

1. "Flowers"

2. "Jaded"

3. "Rose Colored Lenses"

4. "Thousand Miles" (feat. Brandi Carlile)

5. "You"

6. "Handstand"

7. "River"

8. "Violet Chemistry"

9. "Muddy Feet" (feat. Sia)

10. "Wildcard"

11. "Island"

12. "Wonder Woman"

13. "Flowers (Demo)"