You won't have to wait until summer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation.

On Thursday (Jan. 5), the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her latest album via a trailer posted to her official YouTube account. The video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots.

The pop star also unveiled the sleek cover art for the record via Instagram.

Her post sent fellow celebrities and musicians into a frenzy. "Damn," Cyrus' fellow Disney alum Selena Gomez commented, while Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen left flame emojis.

Cyrus' album announcement comes shortly after she hosted the hit NBC New Year's Eve 2023 special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, where she also announced the album's forthcoming lead single, "Flowers."

During the special, Cyrus shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music, including Sia, who performed "Stars Are Blind" alongside Cyrus and Paris Hilton. Other collaborative performances included Rae Sremmurd, Latto and Fletcher, the latter of whom broke the internet with her performance with Cyrus.

Below, here's everything we know about Miley Cyrus' new album Endless Summer Vacation... so far.

What Is the Sound of Miley Cyrus' Eighth Album?

According to Billboard, Cyrus' new album will "pull heavy inspiration from the days of 1970s disco and its Studio 54 heyday."

Additionally, the project has been described as Cyrus' “love letter to L.A,” with the music and imagery of the record serving “as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.”

What Is Lead Single "Flowers" About?

While unconfirmed, "Flowers" is allegedly about Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The song is set to be released on the actor's birthday (Jan. 13) and reportedly features the lyrics: "Yeah I can love me better than you can / I can love me better / I can love me better babe / I can love me better / I can love me better ah."

Who Worked on Endless Summer Vacation?

Many of music's biggest producers appear to have worked on the album.

Per a press release, Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson and Bangerz maestro Mike WiLL Made-It are all featured on the album's production credits.

Are There Any Collabs or Featured on Endless Summer Vacation?

If there are any featured artists or collaborations on the album, they have not yet been announced as of publishing.

However, it's rumored Rae Sremmurd may be included on the project as they were spotted in the studio with Cyrus on social media.

When Does Endless Summer Vacation Come Out?

Endless Summer Vacation arrives March 10, 2023, via Columbia Records.