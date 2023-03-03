Miley Cyrus Is Finally Reuniting With Disney 12 Years After ‘Hannah Montana’

Miley Cyrus is finally set to reunite with Disney 12 years after the end of Hannah Montana.

This month, the pop star is teaming up with Disney+ for a concert special to promote her new album, Endless Summer Vacation.

According to a press release, the special, called Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), will feature performances of songs off Cyrus' new album, as well as one of her classic hits and a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright.

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will include an exclusive interview recorded at the famed Los Angeles house where music legend Frank Sinatra once lived. It's also the same house where Cyrus filmed the music video for "Flowers."

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) premieres on Disney+ March 10, the same day her album releases. You can sign up to watch the special on Disney+ here.

Cyrus' new album features collaborations with Sia and Brandi Carlile.

To commemorate the Disney+ special and to celebrate her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut, Cyrus released the demo version of "Flowers" on Friday (March 3).

Listen to Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" Demo Version Below:

Cyrus starred as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana between 2006 and 2011.

The series ran for four seasons and produced a theatrical film, Hannah Montana: The Movie, which was released in 2009.

The beloved tween series helped launch Cyrus' music career. Since her days on the Disney Channel, Cyrus has become one of the world's biggest pop stars, releasing hits such as "Wrecking Ball," "We Don’t Stop," "Party in the USA," "Midnight Sky" and "The Climb."