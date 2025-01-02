Frustrated Mom Sends Teen Daughter to Live With ‘Unreliable’ Dad After She’s Blamed for Divorce

A frustrated mother on on Reddit told her teenage daughter to go live with her father after the teen blamed her mom for her parents' divorce.



"My ex and I have been divorced for two years. We have two children, ages are four and fifteen. Our daughter is the oldest and she loves her father to pieces," the mom began.

"She took the divorce the hardest and does blame me for not working things out. We have all gone through family and individual therapy. It has been hit or miss. My daughter thinks parents should work through issues for the sake of the family," she continued.

The woman explained that her own father cheated on her mother, who stayed with him because she didn't want to be a single mom—a "path" the woman never wanted to go down.

READ MORE: Woman Secretly Sends Daughter to Live With Grandparents When Husband Moves ‘Affair Kid’ In

"My mom also wanted me to work things out with my ex for the sake of the kids. Holidays are rough for her, especially Christmas. Her father is not exactly reliable, and of course I am the bad guy when he fails do what he promises because things would be so much easier if we lived together," she added.

After the woman's ex failed to show up to take their daughter ice skating, the teen blamed her "because as per my daughter if dad lived here he would not be so stressed and would have more time for all of us."

"At this point, I told her she is free to live with her father if she wishes ... I would not stop her and she was old enough to choose," she concluded.

READ MORE: Woman Allows Teen Daughter to Sneak Out of the House for the ‘Experience

In the comments, Redditors sympathized with the mom's tough situation.

"You are in a s--t situation. Your ex would still be unreliable, is the impression I get, even if you all were together. Your daughter does not understand that," one person wrote.

"If your daughter adores her father but he is unreliable, it may be easier for your daughter to believe his shortcomings are due to the divorce and not his own failings. It may be her way of making his behavior 'okay.' And if the primary parent is the reliable one, they often get the brunt of the child’s feelings because they are a safe person for the child to express themselves to..." another user commented.

"Her idealized view of her dad is blinding her. Letting her see his unreliability firsthand might be painful, but it's necessary. It's not your fault she's blaming you; that's a common reaction. Your offer to let her live with him isn't a punishment; it's a consequence. She needs to see reality, not a fantasy. Your past trauma is valid; you're not repeating your mother's mistakes. Stick to your guns; you did the right thing," someone else chimed in.