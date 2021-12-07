Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out BTS' holiday remix of "Butter," the most popular Christmas gift hiding spot and more, below.

This Is the Most Popular Christmas Present Hiding Spot

According to a new survey, the number one hiding spot for Christmas gifts is the bedroom closet. However, it is also the place where kids are the most likely to look, so experts recommend thinking of tougher hiding spots, like outside in a shed or a storage unit. (via Neighbor)

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Reveals New Beau



Just a month after ending her engagement with her final rose contestant Blake Moyes, Katie Thurston has gone public with a new relationship. She is now dating John Hersey, a former contestant on her season of the Bachelorette. (via Cosmopolitan)

Detroit Lions Win First Game, Dedicate Ball to School Shooting Victims

Up until this past weekend, the Detroit Lions hadn't won a single game this season. On Sunday (Dec. 5), they beat the Minnesota Vikings 29 to 27. Head coach Dan Campbell dedicated the win to everyone affected by the Oxford High School shooting.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Accidentally Announced Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus says that the way his cancer diagnosis was revealed to the world was not at all how he intended. It turns out he meant to post a photo of himself getting chemo to his "close friends" list on Instagram, but he instead accidentally posted it to his main story, which can be accessed by his 1 million followers. (via Just Jared)

BTS Release 'Butter' Holiday Version

BTS just gave ARMY an early Christmas present! Listen below:

Has Olivia Rodrigo Been Ignoring Joshua Bassett's Calls Since January?



Speaking with GQ, Joshua Bassett said that he hasn't spoken to Olivia Rodrigo since January when her hit song "drivers license" came out. He says that he tried to contact her several times but got no response. He also said Rodrigo's songs resulted in him being bullied online for months. “I would see TikToks with like 50 million views and 10 million likes saying, ‘If I ever see that kid on the street, I’m going to f---ing kill him,’” he recalled. “It’s hard to see that and then be living in New York and walking down the street.” (via Page Six)